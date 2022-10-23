Government’s intervention required to save River Koran

The chiefs and people of Otoase Odentenkrom and Otoase Amanfrom near Coaltar in the Eastern Region have appealed to the Government to stop the operations of illegal mining companies in the area.

They said the mining companies operated at night with gun-wielding security guards, polluting the River Koran with their activities, the only source of potable water for the people.

Mr Samuel Aye Paye, former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, made the appeal on behalf of the chiefs and people, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a communal labour to clear the surroundings of the river.

He said the pollution of the river had deprived the communities along its banks of potable water with its health implications.

That had compelled them, especially women and children, to travel far distances in search of water, which was affecting the education of the youth, he said.

Mr Aye Paye mentioned Boahenekrom, Kweku Tawiah, Krobokese, Marfokrom, Akotuakrom, Ayibontey, Somkrom and some parts of Coaltar as some of the affected communities.

Barimah Kwesi Nyari, the Chief of Otoase Odentenkrom, called on Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Okyenhene, and the Water Resources Commission to take immediate action to stop all illegal mining in the area to protect the water bodies and save the people from water-borne diseases.