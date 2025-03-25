Government’s Labour Agenda: Minister Pushes for Stronger HR Policies and Job Creation

The Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment, Hon. Dr. Rashid Pelpuo, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening human resource policies and creating more job opportunities for Ghanaians. He announced that a comprehensive international labour migration strategy is being developed to help reduce unemployment and ensure ethical recruitment practices.

“Human resources are the backbone of national development. If we fail to prioritize our workforce, we will pay the price in stagnation and inefficiency,” Dr. Pelpuo stated.

The minister made these remarks when a nine-member delegation from the Chartered Institute of Human Resources Management (CIHRM), led by President Mrs. Florence Hutchful and CEO Dr. Francis Eduku, paid him a courtesy call in Accra. Their discussions focused on labour reforms, professional HR standards, and workforce development.

Government’s Plan for Labour Market Reforms

Dr. Pelpuo emphasized that as part of the government’s broader agenda, the ministry is committed to ensuring decent work conditions, fair labour practices, and a well-regulated labour market. He stressed that a key area of collaboration with CIHRM would be developing professional standards to guide HR practices and protect workers from exploitation.

He also called for a review of the Labour Bill to align with the country’s economic transformation agenda. Additionally, he underscored the importance of structured HR transfers and ethical labour migration policies to maximize job opportunities both locally and internationally.

CIHRM’s Role in National Development

Speaking on behalf of CIHRM, President Mrs. Florence Hutchful congratulated the minister on his appointment and applauded his proactive stance on HR and labour issues. She assured him that CIHRM is ready to partner with the government in setting higher HR management standards.

She also revealed that CIHRM is in the final stages of launching national HR management standards, which will serve as a blueprint for best practices in employment, workforce training, and talent management.

Minister’s Call for Accountability in HR Management

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Pelpuo criticized poor HR management in Ghana, citing instances where major government projects collapsed due to a lack of skilled personnel and proper oversight.

“A nation cannot progress without strong human resource systems. We have seen costly projects handed over to Ghanaians, only for them to fail within months due to poor management. This must change. We need quality HR, not shortcuts,” he stated.

He urged CIHRM to be bold in enforcing professional HR standards, ensuring that no one acquires certification through fraudulent means.

Strengthening the HR-Academia Partnership

Dr. Francis Eduku, CEO of CIHRM, added that the institute is expanding its partnerships with universities to ensure that HR education aligns with practical industry needs. Through Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), CIHRM aims to bridge the gap between HR theory and real-world application.

The CIHRM delegation included Vice-President Mrs. Dorothy Asare, while the minister’s team comprised Mrs. Gloria Bortelei Noi, Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (PPME) and Acting Chief Director, Mr. Hamidu Adakrugu, Director of General Administration, and other officials from the Ministry of Labour, Jobs, and Employment.