Government’s Plan to Re-enter Domestic Bonds Market Sparks Concerns

The government’s intention to re-enter the domestic bonds market this year has drawn sharp criticism from financial experts, who argue that the move is premature and could exacerbate the country’s already fragile fiscal situation.

Dr. Seyram Kawor, a senior finance lecturer at the University of Cape Coast Business School, has emerged as a vocal opponent of the plan, warning that rushing back to the market could undermine investor confidence and worsen the nation’s debt burden.

The backdrop to this debate is a challenging economic landscape marked by unsustainable debt levels, soaring inflation, and a depreciating currency. These factors forced the previous administration to undertake a painful but necessary debt restructuring program under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) initiative. The Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP), which concluded in 2023, saw over 80% participation from bondholders but effectively froze activity in the domestic capital market. Despite the program’s conclusion, the market has yet to fully recover, leaving investors wary of further government borrowing.

According to the third review of Ghana’s $3 billion IMF Extended Credit Facility, the government plans to issue new bonds as early as the second quarter of this year. The review notes that “the authorities intend to gradually resume domestic bond issuances in 2025,” signaling a cautious approach. However, experts like Dr. Kawor argue that even this timeline may be too ambitious, given the lingering scars from the DDEP and the current state of investor sentiment.

Dr. Kawor contends that the government’s fiscal constraints, which have locked it out of the international capital market, are driving the push to return to domestic borrowing. With limited options, the government has turned to the short-term market, where borrowing costs are prohibitively high. While this has provided some relief, it is not a sustainable solution. Dr. Kawor warns that re-entering the domestic bonds market now, while investors are still recovering from the haircuts they endured during the DDEP, could further erode trust in the government’s financial management.

Instead of rushing back to the market, Dr. Kawor recommends that the government focus on building reserves in the sinking fund to meet future debt obligations. He also emphasizes the need for fiscal discipline and improved revenue mobilization through stricter tax compliance. These measures, he argues, would help restore investor confidence and create a more stable environment for future borrowing.

“The timing as of now is too early for the government to start looking at the bonds market, especially the domestic bonds market,” Dr. Kawor stated in a recent interview monitored by The High Street Journal. He believes the government should wait at least two years before considering a return to the market. During this period, he suggests, the government should develop a clear plan for how it intends to use borrowed funds and provide investors with greater transparency regarding coupon payments and repayment schedules.

Dr. Kawor’s concerns are not without merit. A premature return to the domestic bonds market could lead to higher interest payments, further straining the government’s already narrow fiscal space. This, in turn, could deepen the country’s debt crisis and undermine efforts to achieve long-term economic stability.

As the government weighs its options, the debate over the timing of its return to the domestic bonds market highlights the delicate balance between addressing immediate fiscal needs and maintaining investor confidence. For now, experts like Dr. Kawor are urging caution, arguing that patience and prudent financial management are essential to rebuilding trust and ensuring sustainable economic growth.