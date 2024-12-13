Government’s Transition Team Rejects Claims of Irregularities in Recruitment and Payments

The Government’s Transition Team has dismissed allegations of irregularities in ongoing recruitment and payment processes under the current administration.

This follows concerns raised by President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Transition Team regarding last-minute government actions.

In a statement released on Friday, December 13, the Government’s Transition Team clarified that an agreement had been made between both teams that “all ongoing significant payments, recruitment, and other such activities must be submitted to the Transition Team for consideration on a case-by-case basis.”

However, the Government’s Team rejected these claims, asserting that all recruitment processes had followed the necessary statutory approvals and were in no way illegal.

Fatimatu Abubakar, spokesperson for the Government’s Transition Team, urged the public to disregard reports suggesting that the committee had decided to halt all ongoing recruitment and payment processes, calling such reports inaccurate.

Abubakar emphasized the outgoing government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition of power. “We remain committed to passing the baton to the incoming government on January 7, 2025,” she concluded.