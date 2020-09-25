Governor of the U.S. state of Virginia Ralph Northam and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement on Friday.

The couple received PCR nasal swab tests on Thursday afternoon, a day after they were notified that a member of their residence staff, who works closely within the living quarters, had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Northam is experiencing no symptoms. His wife, Pamela Northam, is currently experiencing mild symptoms. Both remain in good spirits, said the statement.

They will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms. The governor will fulfill his duties from home, said the statement.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Northam. “We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us — and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians — is to take this seriously.”

Virginia, which is located on the east coast of the United States, has reported more than 140,000 COVID-19 cases, with 3,111 deaths.