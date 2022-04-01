Gov’t And Microsoft To Explore Enormous Potential Yet To Be Tapped In Tech Space

The Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft Corporation, Brad Smith, on Wednesday, 30 March 2022, paid a courtesy call Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, at the Ministry of Finance.

The two gentlemen discussed the enormous potential yet to be tapped in the technology space to create economic value and jobs for the skilled youth.

The two leaders identified digital infrastructure, connectivity, skills development, and jobs as strategic areas where Microsoft could partner with the Government of Ghana to improve the delivery of government services, create jobs for the youth and deliver better living conditions for the people of Ghana in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The meeting also discussed foundational policies and partnerships including collaborating with Ghanaian Universities to enable Ghana realise the full benefits of technology.