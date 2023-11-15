Gov’t approves 23 percent salary increase for public sector workers

The government has officially sanctioned a 23% augmentation in the foundational remuneration under the Single Spine Salary Structure for all employees in the public sector.

This resolution stems from extensive negotiations with Organized Labour. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, disclosed that the adjustment will come into effect from January 1, 2024, and extend through June 2024.

Moreover, he specified that the foundational pay will see a further increase from July 2024 to December 2024, culminating in a total rise of 25%.

In his statement, Minister Awuah remarked, “We reached a consensus to elevate the minimum wage by 22%, averaging from 14.88 to GH18.15… We have finalized the decision to augment the national base pay by 23% from February 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, followed by an additional 2% increment, bringing it to 25% from July to December 2024.”

Dr. Yaw Baah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, conveyed optimism on behalf of Organized Labour, expressing confidence in the government’s diligent implementation of the decision.

Simultaneously, the Deputy Minister of Finance underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of public sector employees.

It is noteworthy that Organized Labour had initially called for a 60% elevation in the foundational pay across all levels for the fiscal year 2023. However, despite several meetings, no consensus was reached. Subsequently, the government acceded to a 30% increment in the foundational pay within the Single Spine Salary Structure for all public sector workers, effective January 1, 2023.