Gov’t approves increase in monthly allowance for NSS Personnel

The National Service Scheme (NSS) management announces a monthly allowance increase for personnel.

Effective January 2023, the allowance will rise from GH¢559.04 to GH¢715.57, following government clearance.

This adjustment marks the first increase since January 2017 when it was raised from GH¢350.00 to GH¢559.04.

The statement ensures that all active National Service Personnel will receive arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment from January 2023.