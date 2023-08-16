Gov’t asked to implement performance systems to reward workers 

Mr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, Director of Labour Research and Policy Institute at Trades Union Congress (TUC), has urged the government to implement performance systems to reward dedicated workers to promote productivity.

He said the government needed support from stakeholders to put in place a suitable system for evaluating employee performance to reward those who consistently performed well.

Mr. Otoo said this during a two-day capacity building workshop in Tamale organised by TUC in collaboration with International Labour Organisation on productivity and decent work for workers.

It drew participants from the five regions in the north to build capacity of workers on productivity.

He said when employees were recognised for their contributions, their motivation and productivity increased due to the sense of satisfaction.

Mr. Otoo said the system would also motivate employees to increase productivity and ultimately lead to improving the country’s economy