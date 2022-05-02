Gov’t commended for retooling GIS with residential, office accommodation

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has commended the government for retooling the Service with residential and office accommodation and operational equipment.

He said the projects reflected the human-centred policies of the government aimed to stabilise security of the country.

Mr Takyi said this during the handing over ceremony of two units of two bedroom houses as residential accommodation for the Upper West Regional Command of the GIS.

He announced that 84 more sector commands had been established to help tighten control of illegal migration to enhance the GIS presence in some locations to help stabilise internal security.

He said the GIS had also started mounting inland checkpoints at strategic locations on major roads to serve as second available checks to intercept all undocumented migrants who might had entered the country through unapproved routes.

“This strategy will help to control any influx of migrants into the country with the reopening of the country’s borders”, he pointed out.

The GIS Comptroller-General appealed to the public to support the security agencies by providing information of suspicious characters and movements within the country to the security agencies for immediate action.

“We must not take the peace and security, which we are enjoying now for granted. All citizens have a role to play, since security is everyone’s business”, he said.

Mr Takyi said inadequate office and residential accommodation had been a major problem facing the GIS, while dilapidated infrastructure, the lack of maintenance culture and other logistics were also affecting the operations of the Service.

The Upper West Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Mr William Peter Ando, said the staff in the region had committed its operations towards effective migration management.

He said efforts were also being made to resource the Service, especially in residential and office accommodation and operational equipment.

Mr Ando said in the past, the command received support from the Service; the supply of office equipment such as computers, printer and air conditioners and other operational items including motorbikes, which helped to enhance the operations of the Service in the region.