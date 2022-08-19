Gov’t has no responsibility to compensate Appiatse disaster victims – Minister

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Chairperson for the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has stated that, it is not government’s duty to compensate victims of the Appiatse disaster.

He said the Ministry was committed through the Appiatse Support Fund to raise enough funds to reconstruct the community and assist victims of the incident transparently and with the highest standard of integrity.

The Deputy Minister said this in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), adding, “as the committee has reiterated on countless occasions, all these measures were taken without prejudice to the right of any person to seek any lawful remedy, including the payment of compensation”.

“The Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee has taken note of the comments by former President John Dramani Mahama, regarding the payment of compensation by the government to the victims of the Appiatse disaster” he mentioned.

Mr Owusu-Bio emphasized that the Appiatse incident was tragic, and therefore called on all to approach it devoid of any partisan politics.

The committee, he said, would continue to work with the Ministry, traditional authorities, and residents of the community to ensure the speedy completion of the project for the community.

The Deputy Minister on behalf of the committee expressed appreciation to the former President for his visit to the Appiatse Relief Camp and the donation he made to the community.

He also said the committee welcomes the former President’s commendation of the work the government had done in the community since the incident.

Mr Owusu-Bio called on the public to continue to donate to the Appiatse Support Fund to help rebuild the Appiatse community as planned for the residents.