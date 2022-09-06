Gov’t has not relented in galamsey fight – Osei Mensah

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister says the government has not relented in fighting illegal mining (galamsey).

Rather, he said, the government had introduced new stringent measures which would soon yield fruitful results in the fight against the menace.

He mentioned the introduction of speed boats by the Navy on some rivers, the establishment of military camps in some mining areas among others, as some of the measures being adopted by the government to stop the activities of illegal miners.

Mr Osei Mensah was speaking at a durbar to mark the 10th anniversary of the enstoolment of Nana Akua Dwum II, as the paramount queen of the New Edubiase traditional area in the Adansi South District of Ashanti.

He praised the queen for exhibiting charisma and transformational leadership and spearheading development while protecting the environment in the traditional area.

Mr Osei Mensah called on the people in the area to continue to support the traditional authorities and the government to speed up the development process in the area.

Guahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, Chief of Edubiase, said the chiefs and people would not entertain any illegal mining activities and warned those who were prepared to invade the area to stop.

He said it was important for every Ghanaian to support the government to deal with the galamsey menace which was destroying the country’s water bodies and forests.

Guahyia Birikorang, appealed to the government to extend development to New Edubiase and its environs to open the area and improve the living conditions of the people.

The queen, Nana Akua Dwum II, bemoaned the recent attacks on traditional leadership by some people in the society and said that was due to ignorance on the part of such people on the role of traditional leaders in society.

She called on Ghanaians to be circumspect on issues that bothered on chieftaincy to preserve peace in society.