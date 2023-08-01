Gov’t installs 37 automated premix fuel machines to tackle shortage

The government says it has built 37 of a target of 50 automated premix fuel vending machines to stop the diversion and hoarding of the product, which has resulted in widespread shortages.

The machines have been placed on numerous landing beaches, including Elmina, Chorkor, and Nungua.

Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, announced this when he delivered the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Statement and Policy Review to Parliament on Monday, indicating that the government would install 13 more machines at various landing beaches across the country before the end of the year.

He also said that the government was testing the use of electronic monitoring systems on trawlers to combat illegal, unreported, and uncontrolled fishing operations.

The finance minister also stated that civil works on Phase 1 of the Anomabo Fisheries College project had been completed and that student enrollment and training would begin by the end of 2023.

The Anomabo Fisheries College was established in 2011 as part of the government’s ambition to develop a viable fishing and aquaculture business based on infrastructure such as hatcheries, fish health laboratories, and training facilities.