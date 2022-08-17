Gov’t is committed to structuring the Bono East Region – Regional Minister

Government is committed to structuring the Bono East Region with the provision of well-designed buildings and other requisite logistics to increase the pace of infrastructural development.

Mr. Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Regional Minister, announced this at Atebubu in the Atebubu-Amanten Municipality as part of a day’s working visit to some parts of the region to inspect the progress of work of some on-going projects.

Mr. Adu-Gyan said as a promising region, it was endowed with lots of potential ranging from agriculture, tourism and the general socio-economic empowerment opportunities that could strengthen its human resource capacity for holistic development to contribute towards the country’s progress.

Among the projects were the Nana Abenaa market in Techiman, about 95 per cent complete, regional office for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) which is also about 95 per cent complete and a proposed High and Circuit Courts building, both at Atebubu.

He said those projects when completed would boost the administration and implementation of agricultural programmes and activities to ensure production of quality agro-produce for local and foreign markets.

Mr. Adu-Gyan indicated the Court would also aid the dispensation of justice to protect lives and properties to guarantee rule of law to promote socio-economic development in freedom by the populace.

He stated agriculture was an essential component of the region and the bedrock for national development, hence “giving it a good focus would transform the lives of the people in the region”, the Regional Minister added.

Mr Adu-Gyan expressed satisfaction for the location of the regional MoFA directorate because it would serve “serious agro-areas” such as the four Pru and Sene Districts through effective monitoring and supervision of agricultural activities to yield positive results.

He urged the people to support the government to achieve the objectives of its policies and programmes being implemented to improve the living conditions of the people.