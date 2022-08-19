Gov’t is doing its utmost towards reconstruction of Appiatse – Benito Owusu-Bio

The Chairperson for the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, has stated that the Government is doing its utmost towards the reconstruction of the disaster-afflicted Appiatse community and helping the residents to rebuild their lives.

“Legally, however, it is not for Government to compensate victims of the incident,” the deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources said. “The Ministry is, nonetheless, committed, through the Appeatse Support Fund, to raise enough funds to reconstruct and support the victims of the incident transparently and with the highest standard of integrity.”

In a press release issued on behalf of the Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), at Tarkwa, the Deputy Minister explained: “As the Committee has reiterated on countless occasions, all these measures were taken without prejudice to the right of any person to seek any lawful remedy, including the payment of compensation.”

Mr Owusu-Bio, therefore, called on the public to continue to donate to the Appiatse Support Fund to help rebuild the Appiatse community as planned for the residents.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, he said, had since the incident, prioritised the provision of emergency relief to support victims, investigate the matter and apply the necessary sanctions to prevent its reoccurrence, and reconstruct the community and to give the victims the dignity of life they deserved.

On recent comments made by Former President John Mahama during his recent visit, he stated: “The Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee has taken note of the comments by former President John Dramani Mahama, regarding the payment of compensation by the government to the victims of the Appiatse disaster.”

Mr Owusu-Bio emphasised that the Appiatse incident was tragic and, therefore, called on all to approach the issues devoid of any partisan politics.

The Committee, he said, would continue to work with the Ministry, traditional authorities, and residents of the community to ensure the speedy completion of the project for the community.

The Deputy Minister on behalf of the Committee expressed appreciation to the former President for his visit to the Appiatse Relief Camp and the donation he made to the community.

He also said the committee welcomed the former President’s commendation of the work the government had done in the community since the incident.

Thirteen persons died in an-explosive induced fire when a vehicle carrying mining explosives crashed at Appeatse on 20 January 2022.