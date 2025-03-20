Govt Must Prioritize Regular Payments for Waste Management- Zoomlion Demands

The successful operation of Sewage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), a subsidiary of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), hinges on the timely disbursement of government payments for services rendered.

This was stated during a tour by members of the Parliamentary Press Corps of ZGL’s project facilities in Accra, Wednesday, 19, 2025, where SSGL’s General Manager, Lola Asiseh Ashitey, highlighted the challenges faced by the company.

She contended that though SSGL played a critical role in addressing Ghana’s wastewater management challenges, operating six treatment plants across the country and planning to expand to all 16 regions, delayed government payments posed a significant threat to the company’s ability to operate smoothly and expand its services.

According to her, SSGL relies heavily on government payments to maintain its operations, including equipment maintenance and personnel costs.

However, delayed disbursements have resulted in cash flow constraints, hindering the company’s ability to scale up its operations and provide efficient services.

“The government’s timely payment for our services is crucial for our operations,” Ashitey stressed. “Delayed payments affect our ability to maintain our equipment, pay our staff, and expand our services to other regions,” she lamented.

Additionally, Ms. Asiseh Ashitey revealed that SSGL faced several challenges, including liquid waste mixed with solid waste, which cause blockages in pipes and disrupts operations.

“Limited support and patronage and high operational costs also hinder the company’s ability to expand nationwide and scale operations across Africa,” she noted.

She detailed how the company, established in 2017, has revolutionised wastewater treatment in Ghana.

“Before our establishment, wastewater was discharged directly into the sea. Today, we treat wastewater from homes, process faecal waste, and operate six treatment plants in locations like Lavender Hill, Kotoku, Kumasi, and Takoradi. Our goal is to have treatment plants in all 16 regions of Ghana,” she assured.

Beyond waste treatment, the company maximises its by-products. Solid waste is converted into charcoal and compost, while liquid waste is repurposed for irrigation.

“The company also utilises by-products from waste treatment. Solid waste is processed into charcoal and compost, while liquid by-products are used for irrigation purposes. Our core aim is to ensure the proper disposal of both solid and liquid waste while promoting reuse for environmental sustainability,” she said.

Currently, Ms. Asiseh Ashitey pointed out that only 5% of Ghana was connected to a sewage system, with areas included such as Cantonments, Parliament House, Akosombo, parts of Osu, and sections of the University of Ghana.

The media team visited the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP), where the Assistant Plant Manager, Benjamin Asante-Ayeh, walked journalists through the facility’s operations.

According to him, ACARP processes municipal solid waste, recover plastics, rubber, and organic materials, with an impressive 70% recycling recovery rate, adding that the plant produces organic compost for farmlands and manufactures items like dustbins and buckets from recycled plastics.

“At ACARP, we cherish waste because we see its potential. With the right interventions, we can transform discarded materials into valuable, reusable products,” Mr. Asante-Ayeh indicated.

Government support, he said, has helped reduced some operational costs, “but more investment was needed.”

The company has also established Integrated Recycling and Compost Plants (IRECOPs), smaller recycling facilities across Ghana, and was expanding operations into Africa, she added.

Speaking to the media, the Managing Director of ACARP, Michael Padi Tuwor, revealed that the company was strengthening partnerships with other African countries, including Guinea, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria.

“Our mission is to transform waste management across the continent. Though public sensitisation is still low, we are seeing progress as more Ghanaians recognize the importance of proper waste disposal,” Mr. Tuwor noted.

In this regard, he encouraged Ghanaians to store waste properly for collection instead of indiscriminate disposal, helping to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

From ACARP, the Parliamentary Press Corps visited Zoomlion’s Transfer Station at Pantang-Abokobi.

At this facility, waste is collected and sorted before being transported to landfill sites. The purpose of the transfer station is to cut down transportation costs by reducing the distance waste travels to landfills. Instead of small waste transport vehicles going directly to landfill sites, they bring waste to this transfer station, where it is sorted and consolidated.

The Operations Supervisor, Cephas Awuku, briefed the media on the operations at the facility

He explained that tricycles transporting waste to the station have been registered to ensure an organized and efficient process.

For her part, the Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, ZGL, Madam Emma Adwoa-Appia Osei-Duah, thanked the media for avilaing themselves with her outfit’s facilities in Accra.

She reiterated Zoomlion’s commitment to keeping the environment clean and safe.

She used the opportunity to call for stricter enforcement of environmental bye-laws to support waste management initiatives and strengthen government partnerships.

She also stressed the importance of waste bins in households, urging citizens to take care of them to prevent loss or misuse.

“We all generate waste, which is why we must ensure proper disposal. When we work together, we can create a cleaner and healthier environment. Zoomlion and its sister companies remain committed and ready to achieve this goal,” she assured.