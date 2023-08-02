Govt poised to return country to economic growth – Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government’s spokesperson for governance and security, has indicated that after facing tremendous economic difficulties in 2022, Ghana is currently making modest progress in turning around its economy.

He says his government has not thrown it’s hands in despair in the current economic challenges facing the country.

According to him, he is determined to revive and return the economy to the path of economic growth recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the mid-year review of the 2023 Budget, he said ,”The Akufo-Addo administration has not given up in failure. We are committed to providing the Ghanaian people with relief and bringing the country’s economy back to the rapid rate of expansion that characterised progress in the three years before to the COVID-19 outbreak and made it one of the fastest-growing in the world at the time,”

“I know there are some who doubt the result of my government to turn our nation back to the path of progress and prospects and lift us out of the current difficulty. I know some are saying it is impossible. The word impossible has become the story of my recent life,” Palgrave Boakye-Danquah told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Accra-based Original TV.

He said, “The Minister spoke about growth strategies that even in these tough circumstances, where we are talking about contractionary policies that will cut our growth rate from 2.8% to 1.5%, we were looking at growth techniques that will boost the growth performance.