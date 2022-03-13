Gov’t Policies Are Growth & Dev’t Oriented – Samira Bawumia

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has expressed great confidence in the fact that the youth in Ghana still have hope in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her, all indication points to that fact since it has been proven beyond all doubts that the NPP led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the party that focuses in the growth and development of young people.

She said, most of the policies being implemented by government are geared towards the development of the young people and that what has been achieved so far under these policies are enormous and very beneficial to Ghanaian youth.

The Second Lady was at the “Youth Forum” organised by the NPP-UK Youth Wing in London where she was enthused at the support the youth has for the government.

To her, she is excited by the enthusiasm of the youth.

She averred that government is commitment to the cause of eradicating youth unemployment urging support for the agenda of job creation.

The Second Lady was emphatic on the need for all hands to come on board to mitigate the social menace of unemployment especially among the youth.

Samira Bawumia after the event posted on her Social Media page that, “I was excited to join several Ghanaian youth at the “Youth Forum” organized by the NPP-UK Youth wing in London. The enthusiasm of the youth demonstrates their hope in the New Patriiotic Party that is committed to the growth and development of young people in Ghana.”