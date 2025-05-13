Gov’T Purchases Zonda Vehicles For Police Service To Support 24-Hour Economy Patrols

Hon. Muntaka Mubarak-Mohammed, Minister for the Interior has presented 60 pickup vehicles and 20 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service as part of retooling the security services and enhancing their ability to support the country’s 24-hour economy.

Hon. Muntaka announced the creation of a specialized unit within the Ghana Police Service, dedicated to working around the clock to protect workers in the 24-hour economy. The vehicles, assembled locally by Zonda Tec, will enable the Police to provide round-the-clock security for workers.

During the visit to Zonda Tech Assembly points, the Minister disclosed that the Ministry is working to digitalize work permits and quotas, streamlining processes and making it easier for businesses to operate. He used the opportunity to encourage companies in Ghana to expand and advised them to operate within the law.

Hon. Muntaka assured the public that the Ministry will continue to do its best to keep the country safe and secure.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zonda Tec, Madam Yang Yang expressed pride in assembling the vehicles locally, highlighting the potential to improve the work of the Ghana Police Service.

This initiative underscores Government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for businesses to thrive.