Gov’t Ready To Promote Salt Mining – Mireku Duker

The Government has set out to empower Ghanaian investors in the mining industry to enhance local representation and ensure the industry’s future is entrusted into the hands of Ghanaians.

Mr George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said this would culminate into the growth of the economy by ensuring the desired revenue generation, especially through salt mining.

The Deputy Minister said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Ada Traditional Council to fraternise with the members and obtain first-hand information on issues concerning salt mining in the Songor Lagoon to inform decision-making.

He said government was committed to creating the enabling environment for salt mining firms to mine in the Ada area to ensure it made significant impact on the economy.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, while announcing government’s interventions in Accra to revamp the economy following the global economic difficulties, said the Government would optimise the mining of salt as part of ways to increase revenues.

In that regard, Mr Duker said government had set out to empower Ghanaian investors in the mining industry and that his engagement with the chiefs was to deliberate on achieving maximum salt mining in the Ada area.

The visit also formed part of measures to resolve the impasse between a section of the Traditional Authority and Electrochem Ghana Limited over the mining of salt in the Songhor Lagoon, he said.

Salt mining, especially on a large -scale, offers the country significant benefits, hence the importance of proactive steps to be taken to resolve the problem.

“Our purpose is to fraternise with you and also to encourage you to support government to strengthen the natural resource base of the country….,” he said.

“Fortunately for us, we are endowed with resources and our focus is not only to enhance gold mining, diamond and manganese but also deepen the salt industry.”

“Songhor has existed for ages but its operations have not made significant impact on the economy, so we want to find out and resolve to have some form of positive impact on our economy.”

Mr Duker said the Ministry had the duty to create the enabling environment for investors who were determined to support and build the capacity of local people to champion their vision.

“President Akufo-Addo has tasked us to build local champions within the mining industry and so we are more than ready to support indigenes to build the mining industry,” he said.

Nene Lomo IV, the Divisional Chief of Lomobiawe, and Spokesperson for the Council, accused a member of the chieftaincy group in the area for what he perceived as negative reportage about Electrochem.

He said the Council welcomed any development agenda by the Government to create jobs for the youth through the appropriate consultations.

As part of Mr Duker’s visit, he paid a courtesy call on the Ada West District Chief Executive, Mr Sampson Kpankpah, and commended the Assembly for efforts at dealing with the issues relating to Electrochem and a section of the community and encouraged them to continue serving the country.

Mr Kpankpah, on his part, expressed appreciation to the Deputy Minister and assured him that his visit would help resolve some pertinent issues in the community and restore peace towards the overall development of Ada.