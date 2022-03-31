Gov’t Receives GHS86.7m From Gold Fields As Interim Dividend

Gold Fields Ghana Limited has presented a cheque for GHS86.7 million (an equivalent of USD$13.5 million) to the Government as interim dividend for 2022.

The GHS86.7 million dividend, received by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, in Accra on Wednesday, was from the company’s Tarkwa mines in the Western Region.

The company operates the Damang mines, also located in the Western Region, together with other mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa.

The company paid a GHS159 million dividend to government on November 12 last year, GHS146 million came from its Tarkwa Mines and 13 million Ghana Cedis from its Damang Mines.

At a short ceremony to receive the cheque, Mr Jinapor commended the company for being consistent and timely with the payment of dividend to the Government and urged other corporate entities in the mining industry to emulate Gold Fields.

He said the Government, being the regulators and the custodian of public interest, would continue to ensure that it created that conducive environment for the company to thrive and pay government’s share of dividend.

Mr Jinapor indicated that the establishment of the Minerals Income and Investment Fund (MIIF) would help the country gain much higher dividends in the mining sector.

He said: “The MIIF will not just be a free carrier of 10 per cent but will also begin to hold higher stake in the mining industry, which will see to it that the Government and for that matter the people of Ghana are receiving much higher dividend than we are receiving today.”

He stated that his Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance would structure the operations of the Fund in a way that it would “make us wrap up and power participation in the mining industry of Ghana.”

The Acting Executive Vice President and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Mr Joshua Mortoti, said presentation of the 2022 interim dividend reaffirmed their commitment and support to government as a key stakeholder in the mining business.

He further stated that Gold Fields Ghana was committed to sustaining its operations to create value for all stakeholders including the Government, shareholders, host communities and employees.

Mr Mortoi highlighted the impact of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, which had so far invested $84.4 million in development programmes.

This included the 33km Tarkwa Damang Road at a cost of $27m and refurbishment of the Tarkwa and Aboso (T&A) park into 10,400 seated stadium at a cost of $16.2m, which were part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.