Gov’t relocating Abossey Okai spare parts dealers to Afienya

The government says it has begun processes towards the relocation of the Abossey Okai spare parts centre to Afienya.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, discussions are ongoing with the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry for the release of between 2,500 to 4,000 acres of land for the project.

Speaking at the first-ever Greater Accra Regional Investment Opportunities Conference, Mr Quartey said the relocation plans are aimed at making the region an attractive tourist destination in Africa.

“Abossey Okai is just around the corner, and it has been there for over 30 years. That is the brain of Ghana’s automobile industry in terms of spare parts. Today, they have outlived the space and their usefulness and purpose at being at Abossey Okai,” he said.