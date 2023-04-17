Gov’t should take full responsibility for economic hardship – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama Monday called on the Government to take full responsibility for the economic hardship Ghanaians are facing and focus on expenditure reduction.

“Ghana is currently on her knees for a bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amidst intensifying hardships, rising cost of living and a depreciating cedi,” he said.

Mr Mahama, contesting the flagbearer position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was addressing party executives in the Krachi East Constituency on his campaign tour.

He urged the Government to focus on social intervention programmes and reduce expenditure, taking into consideration that the present IMF programme would be different from all bailouts the country had ever engaged in.

“This will be the first of its kind the nation embarks on an IMF programme with debts restructure”.

He said the NDC’s greater concern was that the Government rejected every reasonable and constructive suggestion from others on working together for economic improvement.

“Government must stop blaming the Ukraine-Russia war for the economic hardship in the country and explain the exact challenges to the citizenry,’’ he said.

Former President Mahama is expected to visit Krachi, Nkwanta North, Nkwanta South and end his campaign tour at the Akan Constituency in the Kadjebi District.