Gov’t tasks miners association to restore Birim River to its original state

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Thursday tasked the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners (GNASSM) to improve the Birim River to its natural turbidity level following its massive pollution by the activities of illegal small-scale miners.

Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid.

In recent times, the river has suffered chemical pollution from “galamsey” activities, thereby reducing its turbidity level and destroying the aquatic life in it.

Therefore, the GNASSM has agreed to ensure the removal of all dredgers and changfans and to stop all illegal mining activities ongoing within and around the river and restore it to the original state.

It has also declared its intentions to collaborate with the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, to take samples of the river for laboratory test and ensure improved quality for human and animal consumption.

The Birim River is one of the main tributaries of the Pra River. It rises from the Atewa Range in the Eastern Region, flows north through the gap between the range and the Kwahu Plateau, then runs roughly south-west until it joins the Pra River.

At a meeting to “hand-over” the Birim River to the GNASSM in Accra, Mr George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, commended the Association for taking up the task to improve its turbidity and pledged the Ministry’s support to achieve the feat.

He said the Ministry, over the years, had good working relations with the GNASSM and would continue to deepen it for the benefit of the nation.

Mr Godwin Armah, the General Secretary, GNASSM, said the Association had collaborated with the government to fight illegal small-scale mining.

It had undertaken many operations across the country and helped to remove about 1,000 changfans and mining equipment from rivers in the quest to sanitise the mining industry.

He said it would collaborate with UMaT to take samples of the Birim River for laboratory test to restore its quality.