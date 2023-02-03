Gov’t that sidelines the media could never succeed – Allan

Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanten, a Presidential Aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has underscored the relevance of the media in development, saying any government or politician that sidelines or neglects the media could never succeed.

He, therefore, called on the media to support his bid, propagate his intentions and plans to the NPP delegates, preparing for the party’s Presidential Primaries to enable him to lead the party and win the Election 2024.

Mr Kyeremanten said his government would prioritise media development, and offer opportunities, home and abroad, to build the capacity of individual practitioners and well position them to deliver their constitutional responsibilities in diligence.

Interacting with a section of the media as part of his tour to the Bono Region, the former trade and industry minister, said he personally acknowledged and appreciated the role of the media towards nation building, saying “we can’t succeed as a government if we neglect the media.”

Mr Kyeremanten said a deepened collaboration between the government and the media remained prerequisite and asked his campaign team to build and strengthen long-lasting media relations.

“Without the support of the media, my bid to become a flagbearer of the NPP, and the President of the nation would be difficult to achieve because I can’t reach out to every Ghanaian voter, but you can easily get to them in their homes”, he stated.

In a related development, Mr Kyeremanten has assured his government would protect and defend journalists in the course of their duties.

Interacting with some Journalists in Techiman, as part of his visit to the Bono East Region, the Presidential Aspirant said he would create a more conducive atmosphere for the media to operate without fear or favour.

As the fourth estate, Mr Kyeremanten said the media ought to be well protected, saying a country without the media remained ‘blind’ hence the need to cherish and respect the media as it exhibited its vital role of informing, educating and entertaining the public.