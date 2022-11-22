Gov’t to compensate affected property owners amid Ofankor-Nsawam road project

Mr Isaac Kwadjo Buabeng, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive has assured residents affected by the ongoing 33.7-kilometre road construction from Ofankor to Nsawam of the payment of compensation.

He, however, warned those who had already received compensation during former President Kufuor’s regime to avoid coming forward to make any claim.

However, those with legitimate claims are to submit credible documents of their properties from the Ghana Highways Authority and the Lands Commission to the Assembly for verification.

Mr Buabeng gave the assurance in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

He mentioned properties affected by the project as buildings, stores, and kiosks, removed by the Ghana Highways Authority in communities like Dobro, Hebron, Lantei and Afutu town, to pave way for the road construction work.

The MCE said the project being undertaken by M/S Maripoma Engineering Limited when completed would create the enabling environment for investors, create job opportunities and facilitate transportation of goods and services to improve the economy.