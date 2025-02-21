Govt To Fix Western North Roads – Minister Assures

The Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Bretum, has begun his regional familiarisation tour.

He visited the Aowin Traditional Council to introduce himself as the government’s representative.

The Nananom of the Aowin Traditional Council warmly welcomed him and pledged their support for his administration.

Speaking on behalf of the Omanhene of the Aowin Traditional Council, Nana Oppong Panyin outlined key development needs in the district.

One major concern he raised was the poor state of the Enchi-Ellubo road, a major link between Enchi and Ellubo. Its deplorable condition makes transportation difficult and unsafe.

He appealed to the Regional Minister to lobby for its urgent construction along with other roads in the area.

Additionally, Nana Oppong Panyin called for renovating senior high schools in the district, particularly Nana Bretum Senior High School, whose state has deteriorated. He appealed to the Minister to prioritize its development and also work towards establishing an additional senior high school in the municipality.

Another critical issue raised was the state of the Enchi Government Hospital. Nana Oppong Panyin revealed that due to poor conditions at the hospital, most cases are referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, which is far from the district. He urged the Minister to intervene and improve healthcare services in the area.

He also reiterated the importance of peace in the Western North Region, stating that without peace development efforts would be hindered. He called on the Regional Minister to take steps to maintain stability in the region.

Hon. Wilbert Petty Bretum assured the Aowin Traditional Council that their concerns would be addressed.

He pledged to work towards fixing the Enchi-Ellubo road, improving education infrastructure, and ensuring better healthcare facilities for the district.