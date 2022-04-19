Gov’t to relocate Akplabanya Community’- Ada West DCE hints

District Chief Executive of the Ada West District, Sampson Tetteh Kpankpa, has revealed that plans are underway to relocate Akplanya community as a result of persistent tidal waves destroying communities along the coast in the district for almost a year.

He disclosed this when the Member of Parliament for Sege Constituency, Christian Corletey Otuteye, District Chief Executive of Ada West District, Sampson Tetteh Kpankpa liaised with the District’s National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to present relief items to communities in the district that were adversely affected by tidal wave disaster.

The DCE noted that a parcel of land has been earmarked at Sege to relocate Akplabanya community as a permanent solution to the problem.

According to him, talks are ongoing with the Chiefs and the people hoping for some agreement for the community to be resettled whilst government looks at the ongoing sea defense project.

He said: ‘The plan to relocate the community has been on the table for some time but has not been enforced due the mild nature of the occurrence adding that the district is now pushing harder for it due to frequent striking of the tidal waves over the past few years”

Member of Parliament for Sege Constituency, Christian Corletey Otuteye, who was instrumental in procuring the items expressed worry over lack of support for the victims.

He said: “The items were inadequate compare to the number of victims but MP and DCE have to console the victims as there are other victims in the district that need intervention”

The MP reemphasized the need to extend the Sea defense Project or Landing Beach at Akplabanya as the remedy for the situation.

A tidal wave disaster that ravaged the coast line in the district on April 2 and 3, 2022, destroying properties worth thousands of cedis and displaced hundreds of families submerged entire Akplabanya community while parts of Anyamam and Lolonyanya were affected.

