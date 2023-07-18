Gov’t to settle 50 percent of arrears owned National Food Suppliers

Mr. Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture has assured Parliament that the Government will be paying 50 per cent of monies it owes the National Food Suppliers Association by close of Wednesday, July 19.

The Minister made the assurance on Tuesday in a statement on the floor of Parliament.

It would be recalled that Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on July 7, upon concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority about picketing by suppliers at the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited (NAFCO) Office, directed that the Ministers of Food and Agriculture, Finance and Education appear before the House over the debt owed to the National Food Suppliers Association.

Mr. Acheampong said 50 per cent of the GH¢203.00 million, which is GH¢100.00 million was paid to the food suppliers on Monday, July 17, and that the said amount was expected to hit their accounts by Wednesday, July 19.

The Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment towards settling the entire arrears by the end of August this year.

Contributing to the statement, Mr. Habib Iddrisu, the Second Deputy Majority, said the Government’s decision to pay 50 per cent of the amount to the National Food Suppliers Association was a welcoming news.

He further lauded the Minister for the good job done.

Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding, urged the Minister to make sure that in his efforts to resolve the issue, he negotiates and agrees with the National Food Suppliers Association.