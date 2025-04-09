Govt, TP Engage More Youth in Digital Outsourcing

A new phase of collaboration between the government and TP, a global digital outsourcing leader, is set to bolster youth employment in Ghana.

The company recently inaugurated its third operating site in Accra, a move that has already provided jobs for over 500 young Ghanaians, with further expansion expected in the near future.

TP, renowned for its customer service, content moderation, and digital support solutions, operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, marking a strategic pillar in Ghana’s drive to curb unemployment.

Thomas Mackenbrock, Deputy CEO of TP, detailed the impressive growth of the company’s operations in Ghana, noting that the workforce in the country expanded from 36 employees at its inception in January 2022 to more than 1,300 across its Accra locations. Mackenbrock emphasized that Ghana’s operations are integral to TP’s African growth strategy, acknowledging the country’s role in fostering an environment conducive to business expansion and youth empowerment.

The initiative has received high praise from several government agencies. Elhadi O. Benchrif, Country Lead of TP Ghana, expressed gratitude for the government’s supportive business environment. Similarly, Simon Madjie, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, described the development as a significant stride in advancing the government’s 24-hour economy initiative. Dzifa Gunu, CEO of Ghana Digital Centres Limited, also noted that the public-private partnership aims to create sustainable employment opportunities for Ghana’s youth, aligning closely with the broader policy goals of the administration.

The development underscores a growing consensus that modern solutions to unemployment require a synergistic approach between the public sector and private industry. The progressive expansion by TP not only contributes to immediate job creation but also positions Ghana as a competitive hub in the digital outsourcing arena. This integrated effort reflects a broader trend in which governments and multinational companies collaborate to address socio-economic challenges by tapping into the potential of technology and digital innovation.