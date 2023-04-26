Govt. urged to provide more malaria drugs

Dr. Aaron Asare, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Healthlane Hospital in Sunyani, has urged government to make conscious efforts to import adequate drugs for controlling and preventing the incidence of malaria in the country.

He has also called on citizens to get to know the symptoms of malaria and report to the nearest hospital for early treatment and by so doing, they would complement government’s effort to control and prevent its prevalence.

Dr. Asare, a general medical practitioner was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a health forum organised by the United Nations Association, Bono Region, to commemorate this year’s World Malaria Day on the theme: “Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement” in Sunyani.

Stressing on the theme, Dr. Asare said investment in malaria would require that drugs were readily available for treatment, while citizens’ view on the disease would also be enhanced.

“In Sunyani, some people think that being exposed to sunshine is the cause of malaria. No, it is caused by the plasmodium parasite,” he said.

Dr. Asare said citizens must keep their environment clean to become mosquito-free, emphasizing that malaria was a serious health condition and could be complicated by other health conditions such as urinal failure and hemolytic anemia where the red blood cells break up, while people could also become jaundiced.

He urged the citizens to report suspected cases for early diagnoses and treatment of the disease, saying, treatment must be thorough depending on the patient’s presentation and if there was vomiting, injection must first be administered, followed by taking tablets.

He advised patients to endeavour to fully treat malaria infections, saying they must ensure the sickness was completely cured and after a week go for a medical review to ascertain if there were no malaria parasites present in their blood.