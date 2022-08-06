Gov’t Using Ghana Card To Stimulate Growth In Economy – Paul Amaning

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Paul Amaning says Government is employing the application of Ghana card to stimulate the growth and transformation of the Ghanaian economy, and, thereby, help ensure that every Ghanaian derives maximum benefit from this process.

According to him, government has taken decisions that have provided the necessary impetus to stimulate the economy on several levels.

“We recognized that having a national database was one of the critical elements of a digital economy with Ghana card, and instituted that as a matter of priority by implementing the National Identification programme, and completing the first phase of the National Digital Property Addressing System, to support geolocation and the issuance of postal codes,” he said.

Paul Amaning noted that, in order to make the Ghana Card the primary source of identification to access services in the country, majority of Ghanaians have been enrolled onto the National Biometric Identity Card, adding that it will enhance coordination amongst state institutions, and provide significant benefits to citizens.

“Government is committed to ensuring efficiency in the delivery of public services, and has rolled out e-government services, including the introduction of paperless port operations, e-procurement, e-parliament, e-justice, e-registrar, and the use of the smart workplace virtual office application, amongst other initiatives,” he told Accra-based Wontumi FM

With the digital revolution faced with security and data privacy challenges, he indicated that Government has put in place the right cyber security and data protection laws to sustain the quality of experience in the use of the digital services.