Gov’t will put women at forefront of national growth – SamiraBawumia

Mrs Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, has reiterated the Government’s commitment to supporting an entrepreneurial drive in the country that puts women at the forefront of national growth.

She said over the year, progress had been made to improve the quality of life of women, saying the Government would sustain this feat for the socio-economic development of the country.

The Second Lady said this on Friday at the closing ceremony of over 5,000 Command Skills Training organised by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in Accra.

The training was organised for all spouses, dependents of military personnel and Defence Civilian Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and some participants from other Sister security services to equip the women with skills to support their husbands during active service and retirement.

It was organised in all the seven Garrisons of the GAF from June 6, to August 5,2022 to train the women in confectionary, selected food dishes, beads making, soap making, flower arrangements, juice making and preservatives.

The Second Lady stated that, empowering women and their well-being was necessary in building their capacities to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

She encouraged the beneficiaries to use the knowledge acquired to improve on their livelihoods, commending the decision of the High Military Command for engaging other security agencies for the training.

“Success in life is not determined by what is handed to you but what you do with it. Use your talents to work with it and create wealth for yourselves,” she said.

She called for an honest conversation on equal business opportunities and renumeration and commended the facilitators for turning them into potential entrepreneurs and future industrialists.

Mrs Bawumia urged the beneficiaries to be self-confident and create the requisite opportunities for them to thrive in their field of work.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff, said the training was a huge success with practical impact of enhancing the livelihoods of the women and the nation.

He advised the women to use the knowledge and skills acquired to develop and improve their lives for national growth.

Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Enterprise Agency, expressed satisfaction about working with stakeholders to build the capacities of the women.

She said the Agency would continue to support women in entrepreneurial skills to contribute to community development.