Gov’t Will Support You In All Future Preparations – Prez Assures Black Stars Technical Team

President Akufo-Addo has assured the technical team and players of the Ghana Black Stars of the government’s support in all their future preparations.

Speaking at an engagement at the Jubilee House on Wednesday to formally congratulate the team for qualifying for the World Cup, the President praised them for their tenacity and called on the Ghana Football Association to ensure head coach Otto Addo and their technical team are maintained.

“If the spirit that we have seen in these two matches and level of skills that have been demonstrated is kept together, the sky is the limit. Whatever that can be done on our side, the government is ready to support and give you the most agreeable and convenient background tools and resources to work with.”

He, however, said “the rest is up to you. But what I’ve seen, I know that a lot of good things are ahead for Ghanaian football. Welcome to the seat of the presidency and I congratulate you on behalf of the 31 million people in Ghana for the great feat.”

On his part, Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, said the players showed unity and togetherness during the double-header Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi and Abuja.

“Your Excellency, what we witnessed yesterday from the Black Star was a display of brotherhood to fight for a common purpose. In the face of adversity, the Black Stars stood together, trusted in one another, lifted one another and ultimately, lifted the entire country.”