Govt’s 15p/ltr Reduction in Fuel Prices Akin to PSRL Suspension

The government-planned reduction of margins in the price build-up by a total of 15p/ltr as a measure to stabilize fuel prices is akin to an average of 15p/ltr suspension of the Price Stabilisation and Recovery Levy (PSRL) implemented months ago, and therefore reflects no major change in fuel prices.

Clearly, the new measures do not appear different from that of the suspension of the PSRL, in terms of the real effect on fuel prices; only a ‘replica’ of the PSRL. While the suspension of the PSRL reflects a change from the levies/taxes side in the price build-up, these new measures reflect changes from the margins side of the price build-up.

Like the suspension of the PSRL, which was made to run for three months, from November 2021 to the end of January 2022, the reduction of margins in the petroleum price build-up is also expected to run for three months, starting from April 1, 2022… READ MORE HERE