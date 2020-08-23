The Ghana Psychological Association (GPA), has celebrate some COVID-19 recovered persons, as part of their efforts to fight the pandemic related stigma.

A statement issued by Dr Collins Badu Agyemang, National President, GPA, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event was organised as part of GPA’s theme for their maiden Ghana Psychology Week celebration dubbed “Making Psychology Relevant to the Ghanaian: Before, During and After COVID-19 Pandemic”.

The occasion was used to celebrate 10 recovered COVID-19 persons in diverse field of vocation, with some in journalism, health-care, management practitioners, hospitality industry, security services and others.

Dr Badu Agyemang in his address, referred to all recovered ones as heroes and heroines who out of their boldness to support anti-stigma campaign had motivated Ghanaians to desist from stigmatising persons with COVID-19, recovered ones, healthcare workers and their families.

On behalf of the GPA National Executive Board, Dr Badu Agyemang commended the efforts of the heroes and heroines for stepping out boldly to make a statement to all Ghanaians that COVID-19 recovery was just like cold or flu.

“Employers and leaders of organizations must see COVID-19 as an Occupational Health and Safety issue which requires cogent planning to protect employee wellbeing and enhance overall organizational productivity,” he said.

Dr Agyemang, thanked the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund and lauded the support from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Ecobank Ghana Limited, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Global Media Alliance, Locum professional, and partners for lending support to the GPA.

He used the opportunity to thank the organizing committee for the maiden Ghana Psychology Week and encouraged all professional members to promote psychology in their workplaces and immediate community.

Mr Adjetey Anang, a distinguished Ghanaian Actor, who graced the occasion expressed the need to prioritise mental health support in all aspects of our lives.

He opined that recent developments in the creative industry suggest they all need some psychosocial support in their career paths.