The Ghana Publishers Association(GPA) has donated 606 reading books to OYE Foundation to help in promoting literacy in Ghana, especially in the rural areas.

The donation was done as a warm-up towards the upcoming “World Literacy Day”, which would take place on September 8th, as it was proclaimed International Literacy Day by UNESCO in 1966.

Mr. Benjamin Tawiah Klu, Executive Secretary, GPA who handed over the books to the Foundation said their efforts were to remind the international community of the importance of literacy for individuals, communities, societies, and the need for intensified efforts towards more literate societies.

He said this year’s celebration would be under the theme: “Child Literacy as a Foundation for Future Development: Strategies in the COVID-19 Crisis and Beyond.”

Mr. Tawiah said the UNESCO 2019 records showed that despite progress made, literacy challenges persisted with at least 773 million adults worldwide lacking basic literacy skills today.

He stated that the Association to help improve upon literacy level in Ghana had decided to donate textbooks and supplementary readers to libraries, schools, groups, and individuals in deprived communities in Ghana to mark this year’s celebration.

He said the 606 books donated included 200 copies of Textbooks and 406 copies of Supplementary readers to OYE Foundation to help them in their efforts to improve upon literacy in some deprived communities in Ghana.

Madam Abigail Dede Anani, Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation, in receiving the donation thanked GPA for their kind gesture towards the enhancement of literacy.

She said without their support, the Foundation’s upcoming programme: “Home School Programme” would not be successful adding that the effort would go along way to help in that regard.

She said it would impact reading skills development in rural schools in the country.

Madam Abigail said the World Literacy Day celebration for this year had come at a critical time of COVID-19 and that the foundation was determined to ensure children were getting their education during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that the Foundation would in September embark on getting the education to the children at home, adding, “No matter what the situation is, education can not wait, learning can not wait.”

She urged the International Community to develop innovative ways to help keep children in education even in COVID-19 pandemic.

She called on other Education Stakeholders to help support their efforts of ensuring that children all over Ghana attained quality education.

The Ghana Publishers Association is a non-profit making, trade association of book publishers in Ghana.

The Association is the only collective voice of book publishers in Ghana which serves as a rallying point for all book publishers in the Country and provides a forum where publishers come together to deliberate on various issues affecting the industry at large.

The Association promotes policies for the growth and development of the knowledge sector for national development.

The OYE Foundation, on the other hand, is an NGO in Ghana poised towards supporting education in Ghana, especially in the rural areas. Its focus is to achieve the SDGs goal four in Ghana and beyond which is aimed at ensuring that children across the country access quality education.