GPE Awards: Nhyira Afrakoma adjudged Entrepreneur of the Year

Entrepreneurship has become one of the driving forces of the local economy in recent times, and Ms. Nhyira Afrakoma Anim is one of the few entrepreneurs setting the pace in the industry.

Nhyira, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Slimright, was adjudged the Entrepreneur of the Year at the annual Ghana Premium Entertainment (GPE) Awards.

Her firm, which deals in slimming products, was established in 2019 and has carved a niche for itself as a top brand in the industry.

According to Nhyira, who is an economics graduate from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, her vision to start this business was borne out of a passion to own a business.

She noted that skills acquired during her school days made her venture into this business and was elated about the progress being made thus far.

“The dream for me has always been to establish a business so that I can make my own decisions and also employ people.

“The start of the business had numerous challenges, as any start-up business would have, but I persisted through, and now I am one of the top brands in slimming products,” she said in an interview.

Ms. Nhyira was hopeful that her story would go a long way to motivating others who wanted to become entrepreneurs but were a bit hesitant to venture into it.

