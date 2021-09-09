GPHA Donates Dental Equipment To Nsawam Prison

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has donated some dental equipment to the Medium Security Prison at Nsawam, to support the Ghana Prisons Service carry out its mandate of ensuring the welfare and safe custody of prison inmates.

These include an ultra-sonic scaler for scaling and polishing, some dental forceps for extraction and dental syringe for administering local anaesthesia.

Delivering the equipment to the Medical Unit of Prisons Service, representative of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Judith Sedzro said, GPHA is happy to associate with the provision of services that would inure to the wellbeing of Ghanaians and would continue to render assistance to the Prisons Service where possible.

Regional Commander, DDP Samuel Owusu Amponsah said the donation would go a long way to promote the establishment of a well-functioning dental unit at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison that caters for the welfare of inmates and staff.