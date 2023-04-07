GPHA, GMA and Stakeholders Committed to Keeping ABS Fishing Harbour Clean

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, the Ghana Maritime Authority, and the stakeholders of the ABS Fishing Harbour in Sekondi Takoradi have collaboratively stepped up efforts to ensure the Fishing Harbour is clean at all times.

Following a series of engagements with by the Port Authority and the Maritime Authority, the fisher folk have recently demonstrated a commitment to this cause.

Members of the Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association(GIFA), Canoe Fishers Association, the GPRTU, Fish Market Mammies and the Essikado Chief Fisherman, all operating from the ABS Fishing Harbour in Sekondi, have donated environmental management logistics in support of the joint effort.

The Essikado Chief Fisherman acknowledge the need for the joint effort and assured the authorities of each boat owner’s commitment to using the various equipment for appropriate waste management at sea and on shore.

Henry Papa Oppong, the Manager of the ABS Fishing Harbour revealed that this initiative is under the theme coined by his outfit: “Own the Port and Create a Better Future.”

Mr. Henry Papa Oppong, stated that the rationale behind the event is to sensitize the stakeholders, that is, the fishermen, fishmongers, fish mummies and boat owners on the need to keep the Seas Clean. To this end, the ABS Fishing Harbour Manager cautioned the fishing community not to litter the environment and that those who go against the directive will be fined.

The Western Region Deputy Director, Technical at the Ghana Maritime Authority, Capt. expressed satisfaction at the collaborative effort.

“I’m very happy to say that the contribution has been very encouraging, the local men are ready to participate. A couple of years back, when you talk of cleanliness along the beach it’s like a story.”