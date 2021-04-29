As part of continuous efforts to promote safe maritime operations in Ghana’s waters, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has assisted the Ghana Petroleum Mooring System (GPMS) to conduct an oil spill response drill.

The drill, which is expected to be done periodically is to augment the state of readiness of GPMS to contain and salvage any oil spills that may occur offshore during the handling of petroleum cargo that arrive in the country.

The petroleum company after the procurement of some oil containment equipment such as the troilboom, oil skimmer and a recovery tank relied on the collaboration with the Port Authority to perfect its usage ahead of a possible real-life occurrence.

Captain Francis Kwesi Micah, the Harbour Master for the Port of Tema and one of the facilitators of the drill demonstration said new equipment have been acquired and therefore there is the need to prepare for its usage.

“This demonstration is very important so that in case there is a reality of oil spillage we can contain it with the wonderful gadgets,” he said.

The Health, Safety, Security and Environment Manager at the Ghana Petroleum Mooring System, Patrick Yeboah says his outfit is committed to leverage on these exercises that would boost their skills for such operations.

“If we have an oil spill, it will affect a lot of people and environmentally it takes a lot of time for oil to break down into harmless substances. Because of this we thought is wise to have this simulation,” he said.