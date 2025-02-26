GPHA Investigates Missing Trailers and Alleged Irregular Auction of Reachstacker

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has launched an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of 11 trailers from the Port of Tema and the controversial auction of a Reachstacker that was later rented back by the Authority.

During a familiarization tour by the Minister for Transport, the Acting Director-General of GPHA, Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono confirmed that a committee of inquiry was set up after reports emerged in December 2024 about the missing trailers. Additionally, a Reachstacker—a specialized container-handling vehicle—was allegedly auctioned while in good condition, only for GPHA to later rent the same equipment.

Committee’s Investigation Underway

The committee has submitted an interim report, which is currently being reviewed by GPHA’s legal department. The Director-General assured that necessary actions will be taken once the final report is completed.

“We take these issues very seriously and are committed to ensuring accountability in all port operations,” he stated.

The Transport Minister has pledged to closely monitor the developments and ensure proper asset management at the country’s ports.

The findings of the committee’s final report are expected to provide clarity on the missing trailers and the circumstances surrounding the Reachstacker’s auction and rental.