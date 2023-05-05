GPHA Keen On a Culture of Health and Safety

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority was among corporate bodies that marked the World Day of Safety and Health at Work.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) sets aside April 28 each year for organizations to discuss the implications a safe healthy working environment has for the world of work, as well as how to practically implement this right in the world of work.

The various speakers at the gathering drummed home the essence of inculcating a culture of health and safety at the ports of Ghana.

According to the General Manager in charge of Health Services at GPHA, a healthy workforce equates the wealth of the organisation and both management and staff must approach their health with the attitude that productivity will only increase, once employees are healthier.

The Fire and Safety Manager, Tema Port, Edward Heyman urged workers in the port to follow prescribed safety practices with enthusiasm.

The Harbour Master at the Port of Tema, and the Authority’s ISPS Coordinator, Capt. Francis Kwesi Micah called on staff to familiarize themselves with the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) convention which prescribe minimum safety requirements for actors in the maritime industry.

The Authority’s ISO Coordinator Frances Jemima Anabia-Tiah, encouraged workers to adopt a culture of safety-consciousness while the Director of the Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku urged staff to “embrace safety as a lifestyle where it is a priority no matter what environment you find yourself in.”