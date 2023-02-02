GPHA Ordered To Refund GH¢23,000 In Procurement Breaches

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Wednesday urged the management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to refund GH¢23,000 over procurement breaches.

The management of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) had been indicted by the Auditor General in the 2020 report for awarding over GH¢276,000 contracts to a company for the supply of chemicals outside the official bidding process.

To that end, the auditors have recommended an amount of GH¢23,000 be paid owing to the failure to use the entities that entered the bid.

The Director General, Chief Director, and Director of Procurement at GPHA have therefore been asked to refund the amount.

Appearing before the Committee, Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport, explained that the chemical in question was urgently needed and the supplier selected was the only one with the required products.

However, his explanation was rejected by Mr Avedzi who asked that the three mentioned officers refund the said amount to the state.

PAC commenced sittings on Monday, January 16, 2023, to examine the Auditor General’s Report on public accounts of the Government for the year 2020 and also scrutinise the accounts of the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies per the recommendations of the Report.

The accounts of public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions would also be considered.