GPHA Pledges to Reduce Cost of Doing Business at the Port – Acting DG Assures Importers and Exporters

The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, has assured local and international industry players of the Authority’s commitment to reducing the cost of doing business at Ghana’s ports.

He stated that following the government’s abolition of certain levies that had burdened importers and exporters, GPHA would take steps to either review some port tariffs downward or maintain them at their current rates for an extended period. He gave this assurance during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) at the GPHA headquarters in Tema.

*GPHA to Make Ghana’s Ports More Competitive*

Brigadier-General Tanye-Kulono acknowledged the advocacy efforts of the IEAG and its contributions to the port sector. Addressing concerns about high operational costs, he stated:

“With the removal of certain levies, such as the COVID-19 levy, by the government, the GPHA is committed to ensuring that existing port tariffs remain unchanged for an extended period or are reviewed downward. This is crucial in making Ghana’s ports more competitive, especially in attracting businesses from landlocked countries that have opted for alternative ports in Lome and Abidjan due to cost concerns.”

The Acting DG also reaffirmed GPHA’s commitment to full stakeholder participation in the implementation of the government’s 24-hour economy initiative at the ports, aimed at improving efficiency and boosting trade.

*IEAG Calls for Urgent Action on Key Challenges*

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki Awingobit, welcomed the Director-General’s assurances but urged GPHA to address long-standing concerns affecting businesses at the ports.

“While we appreciate the commitment to reducing costs, we still face major challenges such as high demurrage charges, excessive port handling fees, and poor road networks leading to Tema Port. These issues continue to impact the ease of doing business and must be addressed urgently,” Awingobit stated.

In response, GPHA management assured the IEAG of its dedication to resolving these concerns, revealing that plans were already underway to tackle the identified issues in the coming days.

The meeting was also an opportunity for the IEAG to officially congratulate Brigadier-General Tanye-Kulono on his appointment as Acting Director-General of GPHA.