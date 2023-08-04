GPHA promotes healthy lifestyle among staff in Takoradi

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has organized a health walk in Takoradi to promote a healthy lifestyle among its employees and the Port community.

The event, which took place today, drew a large number of participants from both the GPHA workforce and local residents.

The health walk, held in Takoradi’s scenic coastal city, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of physical fitness and well-being.

It is part of GPHA’s ongoing commitment to creating a healthier, more active workforce, promoting work-life balance, and encouraging the community to adopt healthy habits.

Employees and participants gathered early in the morning at the Senior Staff Club House to begin the health walk.

The route was precisely planned to ensure that it covered key city landmarks while also allowing participants to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful scenery along the way.

As the health walk progressed, GPHA staff and participants were joined by representatives from the Port’s various departments, as well as fitness enthusiasts, demonstrating the community’s support for this initiative.

The event included lively music, paused for participants to stay hydrated, and had some aerobics at the end.

Dr Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager at the Takoradi Port, expressed his delight at the tremendous response to the health walk and reiterated the organization’s commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among its workforce.

He also emphasized the importance of community engagement in health and wellness initiatives to create a lasting impact on society.

He mentioned as the event garnered positive feedback and support, it is likely to become a regular feature on GPHA’s calendar, further promoting healthy living and a more active lifestyle among its employees and residents in Takoradi.

“The administration would consider proposals from the staff to sustain it and make it a monthly agenda at least once a month”, he stated.

Some of the participants who spoke to Newsghana expressed appreciation for GPHA’s efforts in organizing events that encourage physical fitness and foster a sense of camaraderie among employees and the community.

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has demonstrated its dedication to the well-being of its workforce and the broader community through this health walk in Takoradi.