GPHA Reaffirms Commitment To Enhancing Ease Of Doing Business At The Ports

The Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye Kulono, has reiterated the Authority’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business at Ghana’s ports.

Addressing a section of port stakeholders during an engagement session, Brigadier General Tanye Kulono emphasized GPHA’s resolve to make port operations more efficient, less cumbersome, and cost-effective for the trading community.

The meeting provided a platform to update stakeholders on ongoing improvements, exchange ideas on trade facilitation, and gather feedback aimed at enhancing service delivery across the ports.

As part of infrastructure upgrades, the Director-General announced plans to dredge the Port of Tema by the end of the first quarter of 2026. This, he explained, would significantly improve vessel turnaround time.

He also disclosed that GPHA has taken delivery of 15 out of 30 trucks acquired to assist in evacuating containers from MPS Terminal 3 to Terminal 2. This intervention, he noted, has already reduced container backlog from nearly 5,000 to 993 as of last week. He expressed optimism that all backlogs would be cleared by the end of the month, and assured that going forward, importers can expect container transfers from Terminal 3 to Terminal 2 to be completed within three days.

Brigadier General Tanye Kulono urged the trading community to cooperate by clearing their goods promptly to sustain the gains being made.

On infrastructure challenges, he acknowledged the poor state of roads leading to the port and assured stakeholders that reconstruction works would commence soon. He appealed for patience and understanding during the period of construction and any inconvenience it may cause.

The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng, commended the Director-General for engaging stakeholders and pledged GUTA’s unwavering support towards GPHA’s ongoing efforts.

“Business thrives on trade facilitation, and the Port Authority plays a pivotal role in that. It’s about reducing time, cost, and bottlenecks in port operations. The trading community stands ready to support you fully in this mission,” Dr. Obeng stated.