GPHA Refutes Corruption Allegations, Affirms Commitment to Transparency

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has denied allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement surrounding the $90 million Boankra Inland Port Project. The allegations, which were published in The Insight newspaper on January 29, 2025, and attributed to the Forum for Development and Accountable Governance (FDAG), have been described by GPHA as “factually inaccurate.”

In a press release dated February 11, 2025, GPHA clarified that its involvement in the Boankra Inland Port Project was legally sanctioned by the government through the Ministry of Transport. The Authority emphasized that all directives related to the project were executed in full compliance with due process.

Keta Port Project Feasibility Confirmed

GPHA also addressed concerns regarding the viability of the Keta Port Project, dismissing claims that its proximity to the Tema and Lome Ports makes it redundant. The Authority revealed that feasibility studies had confirmed the economic potential of the project, and stakeholder engagements had been conducted both locally and internationally. The Environmental and Social Impact Assessment has been completed and is awaiting a public hearing by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) before further progress is made.

Response to Allegations of Asset Mismanagement

Regarding allegations that a Reach Stacker (RST4517) was auctioned under dubious circumstances, 10 new trailers were missing, and Tema Shipyard equipment was stolen and sold as scrap, GPHA assured the public that all auctioning processes are conducted in accordance with Ghanaian laws and administrative procedures. The Authority has set up an eight-member committee to investigate the matter and will act upon the committee’s recommendations once the report is finalized.

Rejection of Fraudulent Recruitment Claims

GPHA categorically denied allegations of fraudulent staff recruitment and backdating of employment records, stressing that all hiring processes follow strict legal and procedural guidelines.

Commitment to Transparency and Development

Reaffirming its dedication to the development of Ghana’s port infrastructure, GPHA stated that large-scale projects like the Boankra Inland Port and Keta Port require long-term planning, substantial investment, and consistent effort over many years. The Authority emphasized that Ghana’s major ports in Tema and Takoradi reached their current levels of development through a similar long-term approach.

GPHA also assured the public of its willingness to cooperate with any statutory investigative body regarding the allegations.

The statement, signed by Dr. Kingsley Antwi-Boasiako, General Manager for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, was distributed to all media houses, reinforcing GPHA’s commitment to transparency and accountability.