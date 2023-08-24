GPL 2023/24 season to be launched on August 25   

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 2023–24 season of the Ghana Premier League will be launched on Friday, August 25, at the BedTime Hotel’s Conference Centre in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

Other key GFA offerings, such as the Women’s Premier League, Division One League, FA Cup, and Women’s FA Cup, would also be unveiled on the same night as part of the main event.

The new season would start after the launch, with matchday one fixtures scheduled to take place over the weekend of Friday, September 15, through to Monday, September 18, 2023.

The widely anticipated return of top-tier Ghanaian football is signalled by this momentous announcement, and fans, teams, and other stakeholders are preparing for an exciting new season.