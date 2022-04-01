GPL: Accra Lions Beats Bibiani Gold Stars

A second half strike from Daniel Kwame Awuni proved crucial for Accra Lions as they edged Bibiani Gold Stars in a match-week 22 encounter of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was a crucial win for Accra Lions as the leapfrogged Bibiani Gold Stars into 14th position on the league table and are now seven points away from the relegation zone.

It was a dominant start for Accra Lions in the early stages of the first half and attacking midfielder Hagan Frimpong came close on the quarter-hour mark, but his effort was well saved by Gold Stars goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fufro.

The game was free flowing football with excellent passing displays from both sides but it was the home side who were creating the decent chances with Mensah Jacob Amoh coming close on the half hour mark.

Bibiani Gold Stars finished the second half the much stronger side with Prince Kwabena Owusu testing Accra Lions goalkeeper Frederick Asare who was having a quiet afternoon in post.

The first half ended scoreless.

Bibiani Gold Stars started the second half more purposeful as they searched for the lead displaying some good attacking intent.

But it was the home side who took the lead against the runoff play in the 61st minute through Awuni who struck from close range after a well taken corner kick from Abdul Rashid Abubakar.

The chances kept falling for the home side and playmaker Abdul Rashid Abubakar missed a glorious opportunity having skied his effort with the goal at his mercy.

Gold Stars pressed the defence of the home side for the equalizer in the latter stages of the game and substitute Godfred Kyei should have pulled parity but shockingly missed from close range to the despair of their coach Micheal Osei.

Accra Lions held on firmly to their lead as they secured three points at the end of the match.